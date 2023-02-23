The Cleveland Browns have added a new coach, who just happens to be an old Browns player, to the staff after firing Mike Priefer earlier this week.
Ray “Bubba” Ventrone will take over as the team’s special teams coordinator starting in the 2023 season. 40-year-old Ventrone played for the Browns from 2009 to 2012. He’s spent the last five years as the special teams’ coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.
While with the Colts, Ventrone’s special teams made the top 10 in the NFL for four of the five seasons he was there. The Browns, on the other hand, have struggled in this department, so they’re hoping the new hire will bring some stability to this very important yet often-overlooked aspect of the game.
Are you excited about the new Browns hire? Do you think he’ll help turn things around in the upcoming season?
Cleveland Browns Add New Coach to Staff was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
