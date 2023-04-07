Alleged Fake Cop Pulls Over Real Cop in Michigan

There are dumb crimes, and then there are… dumber crimes.
An 18-year-old Michigan man, Christian Mansoor, was arrested for attempting to pull over an off-duty police officer. The only problem was that Mansoor wasn’t a cop, and now he’ll have to answer to real criminal charges.
On Monday, Monsoor was driving a BMW with red and blue flashing lights. A little before midnight he was reported by the off-duty officer for the attempt but drove away before he could be arrested. He was later found to switch the license plate of the vehicle to another BMW that he owns.
Deputies later found the vehicle and Mansoor, who was switching license plates to a different BMV, according to the release.
He was arrested after a short foot chase.
Mansoor was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer. He was released on a $5000 personal bond, according to the release.
We’ve also got to mention that Monsoor is claiming innocence. While speaking with WXYZ, an ABC local news affiliate in Detroit, he says that he wasn’t impersonating a police officer at all. But that he simply had purchased the vehicle at a government auction and that the blue and red flashing lights on the front just hadn’t been removed.
We’ll see how that plays in court.
With the rash of similar crimes recently happening in Cleveland, there seems to be an uptick in folks pretending to be the law. Hopefully, real law enforcement gets a handle on this soon, as this could be an extremely scary situation for anyone who isn’t trained to handle it.
