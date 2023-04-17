Cleveland Teen Likely Charged As Adult After Shooting Cop

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A 17-year-old teenager in Cleveland will likely be charged as an adult after police say he’s responsible for shooting a fellow officer.

Cleveland police officer Mark Bahrijczuk was shot in the arm and leg while investigating a string of car thefts, and Cleveland cops say that the teenager was the one responsible for pulling the trigger. After alluding authorities for about a month the suspected shooter was finally captured.

Now that teenager may be charged as an adult, which would obviously carry a much stiffer penalty if conficted.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Prosecutors have filed a motion telling the court this case meets “the criteria for Mandatory Bindover” to adult court. In other words, it should happen automatically due to the teen’s age and the seriousness of the crime.

A team of Cleveland officers and the U.S. Marshals arrested the teen after a long manhunt, Friday, near the crime scene.

