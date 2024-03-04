LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

What Is A Total Solar Eclipse?

Northeast Ohio is preparing for a rare and special astronomical event.

A total solar eclipse will take place in Cleveland and the surrounding area on April 8, 2024. As many as a half million people are expected to flood into the area for a chance to check out the rare occurrence.

If you’re a local (or visitor!) who wants to watch the eclipse in person – and not damage your eyes – then keep reading!

For starters, a solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth. The event partially blocks the sun, making it appear as if it’s dawn or dusk. Solar eclipses can either be total or annular. An annular eclipse happens when the moon covers all but the outer ring of the sun, while a total eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun completely.

Cleveland: Here’s Where To Get Your Special Solar Eclipse Glasses

Now, if you’re wondering if you can watch an eclipse in real time, the short answer is yes. However, you would need protective eyewear to view it, or else you’d damage your eyes.

According to NASA, watching an eclipse without proper eyewear is dangerous. They report that “concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.” Symptoms could include a “loss of central vision, distorted vision and altered colored vision”. That eye damage could be temporary or permanent.

So, long story short, get the proper protective eyewear so you don’t ruin your vision!

According to a list put together by FOX 8, there are several local places to purchase special solar eclipse glasses. Their list includes:

Cleveland Metroparks

Eclipse Over Cleveland

NASA Glenn Research Center

Orange Village Police Department

Warby Parker

From FOX 8:

NASA Glenn did have solar eclipse glasses available for $2.50 each, but those have sold out. NASA Glenn said that although they no longer have the glasses in stock, it is important for solar eclipse viewers to find glasses that comply with ISO 12312-2:2015, eye and face protection.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

Long story short, this total solar eclipse is a big deal for Northeast Ohio! So enjoy the day, be safe, and enjoy the astronomical history!

