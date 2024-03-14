Listen Live
News

Ohio Man Used Cattle Prod To Discipline Children, Police Say

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Ohio Man Used Cattle Prod To Discipline Children, Police Say

Police say a man in Ohio used a cattle prod to discipline his children.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth of Erie County told a local news outlet that 34-year-old Robert Bores faces three counts of domestic violence and three counts of endangering children.

FOX 8 reports that Bores used the cattle prod on his 7 and 8-year-old children.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

From FOX 8:

“The indication we have is that it may have been used for alleged disciplinary reasons by the father to punish a child for various issues,” said [Sheriff Paul] Sigsworth. “It’s alarming. I don’t know what would compel someone to use a cattle prod on children.”

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON NEWSTALKCLEVELAND.COM:

Here’s Why Browns Fans Should Get Over Joe Flacco Leaving Cleveland
Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans
10 photos

RELATED TAGS

Ohio

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Robert Bores & Cattle Prod
News

Ohio Man Used Cattle Prod To Discipline Children, Police Say

Crime concept - Flashing lights on police car
Ohio

Missing 5 Year Old Amber Alert Victim Feared To Be Dead

CLE

Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village

Videos

Black Ministers Refuse To Endorse Trump EXCEPT For This Cleveland Pastor…. [VIDEO]

Entertainment

2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

National

Black Music Month Co-Founder Dyana Williams Remembers The Creation Of The National Commemoration

Amber Alert
Ohio

Ohio Amber Alert: Victim Believed To Be In Danger Near Cleveland

Local

Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close