If you receive SNAP benefits in Ohio you should prepare for drastic changes to the program that may effect your income.
According to the USDA, the emergency boost allotments that were rolled out during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic will be ending in 2023. Additionally, if you are in a household that receives both SNAP and social security, your SNAP benefits will be reduced because of changes that went into social security benefits on January 1.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
These changes will kick in for Ohioans in March, while several other states around the country have already made the switch.
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their entire report, [click here].
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Gary’s Tea: Reactions To Babyface’s Performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl [WATCH]
- Rickey Smiley Discusses Gun Violence With Shannon Sharpe On “Club Shay Shay”
- Drastic Changes Coming Soon to SNAP Benefits in Ohio
- Conservatives Cry The Saltiest White Tears Over ‘Black National Anthem’ Being Sung At Super Bowl
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks The Importance Of Balance, Her Favorite Style Eras And More
- Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors During Her Super Bowl LVII Performance
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns In A Fiery Red Jumpsuit At The Super Bowl
- Keke Palmer Playfully Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram
- Yung Miami Bares All In Honor Of Her 29th Birthday
- Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On Her Honeymoon
Drastic Changes Coming Soon to SNAP Benefits in Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com