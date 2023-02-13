Drastic Changes Coming Soon to SNAP Benefits in Ohio

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you receive SNAP benefits in Ohio you should prepare for drastic changes to the program that may effect your income.

According to the USDA, the emergency boost allotments that were rolled out during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic will be ending in 2023. Additionally, if you are in a household that receives both SNAP and social security, your SNAP benefits will be reduced because of changes that went into social security benefits on January 1.

These changes will kick in for Ohioans in March, while several other states around the country have already made the switch.

Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their entire report, [click here].

