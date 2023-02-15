LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

A man in Youngstown, Ohio was beaten with a pistol by the mother of a minor he’s been accused of having sex with.

Orenzo Walker faces charges and is currently in jail for unlawful sexual contact with a minor. This third-degree felony could net him up to a three-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. To make matters worse, while being booked into jail, law enforcement also found a bag of cocaine.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This story was first reported by NBC 4.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. Monday to a home on East Chalmers Avenue for a report of a woman holding a man “hostage” for having sexual contact with her daughter. When police arrived, they found the woman and Walker on the porch.

Walker was bleeding and the woman had a gun in her hand that was jammed, reports said.

To finish their report, [click here].

Walker was sent to a hospital to deal with his injuries before the jail would allow him to be admitted.

The Latest:

Youngstown Man Accused of Sex With Minor Pistol Whipped By Her Mom was originally published on wzakcleveland.com