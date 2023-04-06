You may have heard of the popular candy brand that usually pops up around this Easter holiday time, Peeps. Well, the brand is under fire after many have stated that the ingredients they use in their candy contain cancer-causing carcinogens. The specific ingredient is the artificial coloring Red Dye No. 3. Children all around the world enjoy this soft marshmallow-like candy and we’re hoping that this year, we have very little, to no one consuming it.
The Senior Staff scientist for Consumer Reports, Michael Hansen, stated, “Parents should know that the purple and pink colored Peeps they may be putting in their kids’ Easter basket are made with an ingredient that is a known carcinogen”. Peeps and the entire candy manufacturer, Just Born Quality Confections of Bethlehem, PA have been accused of having this carcinogen in not just the Peeps brand, but in the majority of its candies.
There is a petition with 35,000 signatures asking the FDA to ban Red Dye No.3. It was banned in the 90s in hair products but is still legal to use in food.
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Shots Fired Near Solon Elementary School
- Teacher Shot By 6 Year Old Files Law Suit
- What’s True and What Isn’t When It Comes To Will Levis?
- Candy Brand ‘Peeps’ Faces Cancer Backlash
- Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco
- Howell Wayans, Father of Wayans Bros Dead At 86
- Here’s How You Can Bring A Friend For Free On Southwest Airlines
- This Kid Cudi Hype Video for the Cleveland Guardians is Fire
- Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
- Kanye’s Donda Academy Sued: Alleged Racism, Short Pay & Sushi Overload
Candy Brand ‘Peeps’ Faces Cancer Backlash was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Black Voters Matter Head To Houston To Educate College Students About Critical Voting Issues
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcasts Live from Men of Color National Summit [GALLERY]
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Prepare For The Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week